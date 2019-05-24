ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the current bullish run in the stock market was unprecedented and a sign that economy would eventually strengthen in future.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said after a decade, increase of 2135 points in 100 Index of Pakistan Stock Exchange was a new record. The rise

in the last two days was the biggest increase in the stock business, she added.

She said the time was not far away when the country’s economy would

strengthen and the nation would be prosperous.