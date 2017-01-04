Building, hostel approved for Swat Women University campus in Shangla

PESHAWAR, Jan 4 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam in a meeting with Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtiar Ahmed on Wednesday approved construction of building and hostel for Swat Women University campus in district Shangla.

During the meeting the ongoing projects of HEC including fee

reimbursement, Prime Minister Laptop Scheme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were reviewed, and directives were issued to Vice Chancellor Swat University to get building on rent for campus of Swat Women University in Shangla and provide all necessary facilities there. It was agreed that HEC would bear all the expenses in this regard.

Later, a delegation of local people from Dir Upper called on the Advisor

to the Prime Minister and informed him about problems in their areas.

Engineer Amir Muqam assured the delegation that injustice would not be allowed with one for possession of land for Lowari Tunnel road, adding that compensation amount would be paid to all affectees.

He said the federal government is taking measures for development in

backward and far flung areas as part of its priority.