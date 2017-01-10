Building collapse: Two killed, 4 shifted to hospital

MULTAN, Jan 10 (APP): The death toll rose to two after another body was recovered from rubble of a building that collapsed at Bosan road near Chungi No 6, here on Tuesday.

The rescue operation was still in progress to rescue the remaining persons. Rescue teams from districts Vehari, Khanewal, Lodharan,

Muzaffargarh, Khanewal joined the rescue operation for recovery of citizens and labourers.

District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleem informed that the rescue operation would be completed within next two hours.

Meanwhile Mayor Multan Naveed ul Haq, Ex MNA Shiekh Tariq Rasheed, Syed Ali Haider Gilani visited the site and monitored the rescue operation.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chatha told reporters at the site that the owner of the building namely Abdul Maalik was getting the partitioning walls of the building’s interior removed to convert it into a big hall, however, the structure could not bear the pressure and the roof of the first storey of the two-storey building caved in taking the roof of the ground floor along to the ground.

The rescue operation was still in progress to rescue the remaining persons trapped under the debris, Rescue 1122 spokesman Abdul Jabbar said. The number of those trapped was still unknown.

Three cranes and bulldozers were operational at the site to remove the debris while more machinery has been called from Lodhran and Khanewal districts, the deputy commissioner said.

He added that all resources were being utilized to rescue the people and provide them medical aid. The deputy commissioner said that the rescue operation was being conducted carefully so that those under the debris do not get hurt.

Fahad, an employee of the shop told APP that four injured persons shifted to hospital included Naseer s/o Ghulam Nawaz (20), Muzammil s/o Muhammad Ashraf (20), Muhammad Moin (22) s/o Hashim, and Allah Ditta (50) s/o Ghulam Fareed.

The hospital staff at the Nishtar emergency and Rescue 1122 spokesman said that two unknown persons were received dead while four others were undergoing treatment.

There was an electronic equipment business inside the building to provide home appliances to the people on instalments and there were customers and staff present when the roof collapsed there.