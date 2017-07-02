Budget FY 2017-18 prepared with primary aim to provide relief: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar said that budget for FY 2017-18 has been prepared with the

primary aim of providing relief and increasing the welfare of the

general public.

He said this while chairing a meeting at the Ministry of

Finance on Sunday regarding implementation measures for the budget,

FY 2017-18.

The Finance Secretary briefed the Finance Minister on the

status of implementation of measures announced in the budget for FY

2017-18, said a statement issued here.

The Minister was informed that notifications to implement

various decisions and announcements of the budget were being issued,

and most of the work in this regard had been completed.

The Finance Minister urged officials of Finance Division to

ensure that necessary formalities regarding implementation of

budgetary measures, including issuance of the requisite

notifications, are completed in a smooth and timely manner.

He said that, through prudent economic policies and strict

financial discipline, the present government has been able to

achieve macroeconomic stability, and now the focus is on achieving

higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Ishaq Dar said that the government is determined to achieve

the GDP growth target of 6% in the current fiscal year.

He directed the Finance Secretary to maintain financial

discipline during FY 2017-18, as has been the practice during the

last four years.

Secretary EAD and senior officials from the Ministry of

Finance also participated in the meeting.