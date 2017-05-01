Budget aims at achieving sustainable, inclusive growth: Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday said the budget for the upcoming fiscal year (2017-18) was being formulated to attain the government’s objective of achieving sustainable and inclusive high growth, which would enhance employment opportunities in the country.

Chairing a review meeting here, the minister expressed appreciation over the state of budget preparations, emphasizing continued coordination among all the departments engaged in formulating the budget 2017-18.

Earlier, the secretary finance gave the participants an update on the budget preparations and informed the them about the details of interaction with different stakeholders for seeking inputs and proposals for the budget.

He said in accordance with instructions given by the finance minister, the inputs were being considered, keeping in view available fiscal space and feasibility of the proposals.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for Pakistan delegation’s participation in the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) annual meeting being held in Pacifico Yokohama, Japan, from May 4-7.

Among others, the meeting was attended by senior officials of the finance and economic affairs divisions.