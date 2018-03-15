Budget 2018-19 activities should be undertaken in accordance with the agreed time lines: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Miftah Ismail Thursday emphasized that all budget related activities should be undertaken in accordance with the agreed time lines and closer coordination between Ministry of Finance and other ministries and departments was imperative to carry out the budget exercise in a cohesive manner.

The adviser chaired a meeting to review preparations for the budget 2018-19 and was given an update on budget preparations by senior officials of the ministry, heading different wings.

He was informed about the meetings that have been scheduled with different stakeholders for finalizing budget proposals, said a press release.

The Adviser said that comments and proposals received from different stakeholders should be given due consideration in finalizing the budget document.

He also stressed the need for timely printing of different budget – related documents.

Miftah Ismail added that budget would reflect government’s resolve for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Budget, as earlier stated by the Adviser Finance is scheduled to be presented before the National Assembly on April 27th. Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance attended the meeting