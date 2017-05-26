Budget 2017-18 at a glance

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Finance Minister Ishaq Dar revealed the national budget 2017-18 on Friday. Here are its features at a glance:
(Rs. in billion)
• RECEIPTS–
TAX REVENUE 4,330.5
• FBR Taxes 4,013.0
• Other taxes 317.5
NON-TAX REVENUE 979.9
a) Gross Revenue Receipts 5,310.3
b) Less provincial share 2,384.2
i) Net revenue receipts (a-b) 2,926.1
ii) Capital receipts (non-bank) 528.0
iii) External receipts (net) 511.4
iv) Estimated provincial surplus 347.3
v) Bank borrowing 390.1
vi) Privatization proceeds 50.0
TOTAL RESOURCES (i to vi) 4,752.9
• EXPENDITURE—
A. CURRENT 3,477.1
Interest payments 1,363.0
Pension 248.0
Defence affairs & services 920.2
Grants and transfers 430.2
Subsidies 138.8
Running of civil government 376.8
B. DEVELOPMENT 1,275.8
Federal PSDP 1,001.0
Net lending 122.6
Other devlopment expenditure 152.2
TOTAL EXPENDITURE (A+B) 4,752.9