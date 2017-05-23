Buddhist monks praise love, hospitality of Pakistani people

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Buddhist monks who were part of the

delegation participating in ‘Vesakh Mela’ celebrations arranged by

National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division Tuesday said the hospitality, love and respect given by Pakistani people had added charm to our ‘Vesak day’ celebrations and won our hearts.

“Preservation and maintenance of our sacred places by the

officials is evident of the level of respect Pakistan has for our

religious beliefs,” they said.

A delegation of around 40 buddhist monks and visitors from Sri

Lanka headed by Professor N Gnanaratana reached Pakistan on Sunday

to attend ‘Vesak Mela’ celebrations.

Talking to APP, Head of Sri Lankan Buddhist monks’ delegation,

Professor N Gnanaratana said, “Pakistan is a real friend of Sri

Lanka who always stood with it in conflicted situations, natural

calamities and every hour of need which the whole Sri Lankan nation

acknowledge and admire”.

Referring to a famous quote,”A friend in need is a friend

indeed”, Professor N Gnanaratana said, “Pakistan is true friend of

Sri Lanka and this is not only the observation of Sri Lankan

government but the ordinary people also think in this way”.

He said, “Whenever there is any debate or issue at

international forums, Pakistan has always raised its voice in favour

of Sri Lanka”.

Both the countries have many cultural similarities and have

great love and respect for each others religion, he said.

Professor N Gnanaratana said, Pakistan and China are two of

the countries which always extended unconditional support and love

to Sri Lanka and its people.

The female Buddhist monks including P Dhammanande, M

Seelapriga and A Summanaseeli, they said, “We are in Pakistan for

the first time and very excited about our journey to the sacred

places of Taxila and Takht Bai”.

They said, “We are impressed with the arrangements of this

festival in Pakistan, warm welcome by the officials and hospitality

of Pakistani people. It is just like we are at our second home”.

The Sri Lankan delegation of Buddhist monks were taken to the

historical Buddhist spots of Taxila and Takht Bai by the officials

of the NH&LH Division where they performed their religious rituals.

The officials of the division briefied the monks about the

historical significance of these places.

The opening ceremony of Vesakh Mela was attended by Federal

Secretary for NH&LH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretary,

NH&LH Division, Syed Junaid Ikhlaq and High Commissioner of Sri

Lanka for Pakistan, Maj General ® Jayanath C P Lokuketagodage.

The Vesak day is celebrated to commemorate events of

significance to the Buddhist of all traditions: the birth,

enlightenment and the passing away of Gautama Buddha.

The Vesak Festival, also known as Buddha Purnima (full moon)

and Buddha Day, is a holiday observed traditionally on different

days in all Buddhist countries of Asia and other parts of the world.