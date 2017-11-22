BTB inaugurated to broaden tax base

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):The Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Tariq Mehmood Pasha Wednesday inaugurated the office of Commissioner Broadening of Tax Base (BTB) at Capital Development Authority (CDA) Block-2&3 at Melody.

Pasha was accompanied by Member Inland Revenue Operations, Khawaja Tanveer Ahmed, D G BTB, Muhammad Tanvir Akhtar and Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Islamabad, according to FBR statement issued here.

On the occasion, FBR chairman said that the ultimate objective of this initiative was to establish a countrywide strong BTB organization covering all the important cities of the country.

The chairman said that it was the only way that the tax-base could be broadened and brought at par with the developed economies.

Earlier, the Director General BTB introduced the team members of this zone to the Chairman FBR while the Chief Commissioner RTO Islamabad also apprised him about various initiatives and the motive behind establishment of separate BTB functions.