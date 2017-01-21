Brutal weather put migrant children at risk in Europe â€“ UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 21 (APP): With extreme cold weather and

storms sweeping Europe, refugee and migrant children are threatened

by respiratory and other serious illnesses, according to the United

Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

“Without proper shelter and warm clothing, young children are

in real danger because of the severe weather,” Basil Rodriques,

UNICEF Regional Health Advisor for Central and Eastern Europe, said

in a statement.

The UN agency pointed out that in Greece and the Balkans,

an estimated 23,700 refugee and migrant children – including

infants and newborns mostly from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan –

remain stranded. Many are being housed in shelters that are

ill-equipped for winter, even as temperatures fall below

freezing.

Some parts of Greece, especially the islands sheltering

thousands of refugees in flimsy tents, have experienced heavy

snowfall for the first time in years. UNICEF continues to call

for refugees and migrants currently living in overcrowded and

underserviced camps on the islands to be moved to more

appropriate and safe accommodations on the mainland.

“Infants and the very young generally have less body fat

to insulate them against the cold, making them more susceptible

to respiratory problems and potentially fatal viral and bacterial

infections such as pneumonia and influenza,” Rodriques pointed out.

Overcrowding and poor insulation make the shelters

particularly unhealthy, allowing respiratory diseases to spread

quickly when cold weather hits. According to the World Health

Organization (WHO), Europe’s influenza season is already underway.

“Apart from the cold weather, the health risks children are

facing are a consequence of their plight as refugees and migrants,

the victims of uncertainty and of backlogs in processing their

claims to asylum,” Rodriques said, adding “This state of limbo

impacts on children’s health, compounding their hardship.”

UNICEF’s ongoing winterization efforts throughout Croatia,

Serbia, Slovenia and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia

are helping women and children stay warm by distributing winter

clothing and other essential items.

In Bulgaria, UNICEF has supported 1,100 children in reception

centres with winter clothes and boots. Since late 2015-2016 in

the Balkans child and family support hubs, child-friendly spaces

and mother and baby corners were transformed from the initial

light structures into winterized and heated pre-fab and container structures, or have since moved into hard/permanent structures.