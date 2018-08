ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal on Monday congratulated Nargis Hameedullah for winning bronze medal for Pakistan at Asian Games.

“We congratulate Nargis Hameedullah for winning bronze medal in Karate at Asian Games. Nargis

has set an example for Pakistani young women. We wish her the best of luck!” Dr Mohammad Faisal

said in a brief statement posted on his official Twitter account.