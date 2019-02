ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):The penetration of broadband is vital to digitalize Pakistan, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Wednesday.

He was addressing a contract signing ceremony of project – Broadband Coverage for North Waziristan Agency, Frontier Region Bannu & Frontier Region Lakki Marwat – between Universal Service Fund (USF) and Jazz.