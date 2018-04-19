British trade minister assures Pakistan more market access

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):British Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands has assured to work with Pakistan to promote it as a

safe destination for British investment and assured that post Brexit, Pakistan will get more generous market access in the United Kingdom as compared to the access which it currently enjoyed under GSP Plus regime.

Assurance to this effect was given in a meeting between Commerce Minister Mohammed Pervaiz Malik with British Minister of State for Trade Policy during Commonwealth Business Forum.

According to press release issued here Thursday by Ministry of Commerce, Pervaiz Malik is visiting London from April 15 to 19 in order to represent Pakistan in the “Commonwealth Business Forum” which is an integral part of Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018.

During the meeting, Commerce Minister thanked British Government for their support in securing GSP plus status with EU and asked for a closer trade relation post Brexit. He was accompanied by Pakistan’s High Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas.

Hands assured Pakistan’s Commerce Minister that post Brexit, Pakistan would get more generous market access in the UK as compared to the access which it currently enjoyed under the GSP Plus regime. He also assured to work with Pakistan to promote it as a safe destination for British investment.

The commerce minister also invited him to visit Pakistan which Greg Hands agreed in principle.

Apart from this meeting, the minister attended “Asia Leaders Roundtable Conference” and “Fashion and Textile Event under Commonwealth Business Forum where he effectively projected the success which Pakistan is making on the economic front.

The minister also highlighted the mega change which the realization of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was bringing about in the infrastructure and energy landscape of the country.

Commerce Minister also met Prince Andrew, Duke of York at St. James Palace during Commonwealth forum. On this occasion, both the leaders acknowledged close relations between the two countries and agreed to cement them further.

It is important to note that Commonwealth countries represent about one-third of the global population having a combined GDP of US$ 10 trillion which offers immense opportunities in trade and investment, which Pakistan was keen to exploit for boosting its exports and creating employment opportunities.