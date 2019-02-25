British Secretary of State assures his country role in reducing tension between India, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt on Monday telephoned Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and assured that the UK would play its due role in reducing tensions between India and Pakistan.

He said that the UK was carefully monitoring the situation and urged restraint on all sides. He also encouraged resolution of issues in a peaceful manner.Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed the British Secretary of State on the evolving situation of peace and security in the region, particularly in the context of Pulwama incident.

The Foreign Minister informed his British counterpart that despite aggressive rhetoric emanating from India, Pakistan has offered cooperation in investigating the Pulwama incident and asked India to share actionable evidence in this regard.

He underscored that Pakistan desires a peaceful neighbourhood and would not allow its territory to be used against anyone and remains committed to working for peace and stability in the region. He urged the UK to use its influence to defuse tensions in the region.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in contact and continue to consult each other on issues of mutual interest.