British prime minister to visit Donald Trump in spring

LONDON, Jan 6 (APP/AFP): British Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Donald Trump this spring, following his inauguration as US president, Downing Street announced on Thursday.

May’s joint chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill travelled to the US last month to meet Trump’s team.

“This was part of a process leading towards the PM’s first visit with

President elect Trump,” a Downing Street spokesman told AFP.

“During the second phone call with President elect Trump, the prime

minister suggested it would be a good idea for key staff from both teams to meet. President elect Trump agreed this would be useful.”

May had previously spoken to Trump following his election in

November, during which he invited her to visit “as soon as possible”.

The prime minister’s office said the visit was secured following her

aides’ meeting Trump’s team.

“We are pleased to have been able to make that happen and the prime

minister looks forward to visiting the new president in the spring,” the spokesman said.

The British government would not confirm a date for the visit, which

Sky News reported as scheduled for February.

Trump is due to be sworn in as US president on January 20.