British PM’s Trade Envoy for Pakistan calls on CM

LAHORE, Nov 10 (APP):British Prime Minister’s Trade

Envoy for Pakistan and Member of Parliament (MP) Rehman

Chishti called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif here on Friday.

During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest,

including promotion of Pakistan-UK relations and expansion in

bilateral cooperation in different sectors, came under

discussion.

Rehman Chishti paid rich tributes to Chief Minister

Shehbaz Sharif over his wonderful performance in energy sector

and adoption of steps for the public welfare. His efforts for

overcoming the energy crisis were commendable, he added.

There was no doubt that the performance of the chief minister

was the best and the Punjab government had provided the best

facilities to people under his leadership, he added.

He said that the UK would further promote its close

cooperation with the Punjab government in different sectors in

future, as well.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that Pakistan

and the UK enjoyed historically important cordial relations and

these relations had been further extended during the tenure of

the PML-N government.

Different programmes for bringing improvements in the

social sector were working successfully in partnership with

the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID). The

bilateral relations between the two countries would be further

expanded in future, he added.

He said a culture of transparency had been promoted

by the Punjab government and records of public service had

been set up by the PML-N government.

He said:” Instead of making any claims, we had spent

every movement for the betterment of the country and Pakistan

had got rid of the darkness of the load-shedding”.

A new history had been written by completing

the energy projects on war footings and these projects were

also an example of its own with regard to transparency, he

added.

He said that the British investors and companies would be

welcomed in the province.

Provincial Minister for P&D Malik Nadeem Kamran, Chairman

P&D, CEO PBIT and concerned officials as well as Deputy

British High Commissioner to Karachi Ms Elin Burns were also

present.