British Parliament member terms peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue key to everlasting peace in region

MIRPUR (AJK), Oct 3 (APP): The Kashmir-origin member of British

Parliament Ms. Naz Shah has called for an early grant of right to self determination to the people of Jammu & Kashmir to decide their destiny

in line with the spirit of the internationally-acknowledged norms and commitments to pave way for early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.

She said settlement of Kashmir issue was the key to emergence of

everlasting peace in South Asia in general and the world-over in particular.

Naz Shah, belonging to opposition Labour Party from Bradford, expressed

these views while speaking at a reception hosted in her honour Monday evening.

British Parliamentary delegation, was led by Dr. Amin Chaudhry, Chairman

Professional Board of PML (N) AJK and Chairman Jinnah Foundation Jammu & Kashmir here Monday night.

AJK minister for Sports, culture and MDA Ch. Muhammad Saeed chaired

the ceremony which was also addressed among others by Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Director General MDA Ch. Ejaz Raza, senior kashmiri journalist Altaf Hamid Rao and the host Dr. Amin Chaudhry who called for a more

vibrant role of UK-based Kashmiri Diaspora to lend all of their potential to raise the importance for early settlement of Kashmir issue to muster

the maximum sympathies of the international community.

The seven-member British Delegation is currently on a visit of Azad

Jammu & Kashmir on the invitation of AJK President Sardar Masood Khan. The delegation would be apprised of the conditions in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir following the massacre of freedom loving people in the occupied valley by the Indian occupational forces since past 70 years in general and last 28 years in particular, where people have started a peaceful struggle for the liberation of the motherland from Indian rule.