British-Pakistani community warmly welcome Imran’s election as PM

LONDON, Aug 18 (APP):The British-Pakistani community Saturday warmly welcomed the election of Imran Khan, a highly educated and visionary leader, as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan for next five years.

“We – the overseas Pakistanis specially in the United Kingdom (UK) – warmly welcome a highly educated and visionary leader, Imran Khan, as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who has set a very ambitious agenda to transform the country into a true Islamic welfare state, which would be free of corruption and nepotism, where every citizen would enjoy equal rights and opportunities according to the ideals of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Hazrat Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal,” Emran T Hussain Assistan, Deputy Chairman of The Pakistan Society London (PSL), said talking to APP.

The PSL, established in 1951, has some 400 members, who are almost equally divided between those of British or Pakistani origin.

Hussain congratulated Imran Khan for taking oath as prime minister and expressed the hope that he would come up to the expectations of the people, who had reposed confidence in his leadership and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to materialize his dream of a new Pakistan for them.

He assured the prime minister of the full support of British Pakistanis and the Pakistan Society London to his policies which he would initiate for the country’s socio-economic prosperity and improving the quality of life of its people.

“Pakistani diaspora is more than willing to financially support Imran Khan and his government through foreign direct investment and in the form of enhanced remittances provided his policies were directed towards the well-being of the people and economic prosperity of Pakistan,” he added.

Misdaq Zaidi, a British-Pakistani consultant and former member of the United Kingdom Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UKPCCI), said Pakistan was in dire need of an honest leadership and a stable government to attract FDI and promote its trade internationally. The new Pakistan government under the leadership of Imran Khan would hopefully work to achieve those objectives, he added.

He assured Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government of the financial support of British-Pakistani community in the socio economic development of Pakistan.

Anwar Hussain, a British Pakistani investor, also welcomed Imran Khan’s election as Pakistan’s Prime Minister. He expressed the hope that Imran Khan-led government would formulate investors-friendly policies to attract more foreign direct investment from across the globe, including the United Kingdom.