British MPs assures to highlight Kashmir issue at Int’l fora

LAHORE, Apr 4 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq on Tuesday said that Panama case was in jurisprudence and we all should wait for its decision.

Talking to the media after presiding over certificates awarding ceremony at a Dharampura Marriage Hall, he said, re-organisation of PML-N was being carried out speedily to make the elected representative more stronger. In the election, he said, contest would be among all parties and not with a single party.

The NA speaker said that British parliamentarians during their recent meeting had assured him to continue to highlight Indian army brutalities in the occupied Kashmir on all international fora. He recalled that the Kashmir issue had already been discussed in British parliament in 2016.

To a query, he said, election reforms committee was doing its job effectively and hopefully consensus would be developed among all stake-holders ahead of June this year. “The Election Commission is even discharging its duties better as compared to past,” he said.

Ayyaz Sadiq termed the existing load-shedding an outcome of low water level in dams and said it would be overcome in weeks to come.

Earlier, the National Assembly Speaker addressing the function called for serving humanity keeping in view of Islamic ideology, saying they all were nothing without Pakistan.

The NA Speaker awarded certificates to PML-N workers of Union Council-108 (Dharampura) in recognition of their servies for the party.