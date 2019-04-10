LONDON, Apr 10 (APP):Member of British Parliament Faisal Rashid on Wednesday called on High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria here at the Pakistan High Commission (PHC).

According to a PHC statement, the high commissioner briefed Faisal Rashid, who is also Chairman of All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) at the British Parliament, about the business avenues in Pakistan and niche markets for foreign investment.

Nafees Zakaria highlighted the opportunities that were available in Pakistan for the United Kingdom to get benefit.

In this context, particular emphasis was made on the special economic zones for setting up industrial and manufacturing units to boost trade.

Both the sides underscored the importance of strengthening commercial ties to realise the true economic potential between the two countries.