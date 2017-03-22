British Home Secretary visits new airport; briefed on under completion project

ISLAMABAD March 21 (APP): British Home Secretary Amber Rudd on
Tuesday visited new Islamabad International airport and was briefed
about the under completion project.
The member of British Parliament was accompanied by Adviser to
Prime Minsiter on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan and Secretary
Aviation Irfan Elahi, a press release here stated.
During the visit, the British dignitary was briefed about the
project which after completion will be the first greenfield airport
with state of the art facilities including passenger and cargo
terminals, 15 passenger boarding bridges, over 90 check in counters,
2500 general car parking capacity, two runways, nine taxiways and five
aprons. This would be equipped with latest landing support system
and will be the first airport in the country to handle the biggest
passenger aircraft A-380.
After completion of the airport, Pakistan will be at par with
the international standards on safety and security as per
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
She appreciated the steps taken by Pakistan Civil Aviation
Authority to ensure security at the airport by inducting latest
technology.