British Home Secretary visits new airport; briefed on under completion project

ISLAMABAD March 21 (APP): British Home Secretary Amber Rudd on

Tuesday visited new Islamabad International airport and was briefed

about the under completion project.

The member of British Parliament was accompanied by Adviser to

Prime Minsiter on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan and Secretary

Aviation Irfan Elahi, a press release here stated.

During the visit, the British dignitary was briefed about the

project which after completion will be the first greenfield airport

with state of the art facilities including passenger and cargo

terminals, 15 passenger boarding bridges, over 90 check in counters,

2500 general car parking capacity, two runways, nine taxiways and five

aprons. This would be equipped with latest landing support system

and will be the first airport in the country to handle the biggest

passenger aircraft A-380.

After completion of the airport, Pakistan will be at par with

the international standards on safety and security as per

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

She appreciated the steps taken by Pakistan Civil Aviation

Authority to ensure security at the airport by inducting latest

technology.