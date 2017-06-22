British High Commissioner to Pakistan for secure, stable and prosperous Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, June 22 (APP): Speaking in a video message about the 70th anniversary of Pakistan’s creation, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew Thursday emphasized the need to build a secure, stable and prosperous Pakistan.

Standing on Margalah Hills overlooking the rain, the British High

Commissioner said this while leading a team from across the

governments representing Brittan and Pakistan.

He said that including many links between the two countries from

history, one of them is that, the two percent of Brittan’s population traces its roots back to Pakistan.

For trade, many visitors visit each year means what happens

here matters in the UK.

Thomas Drew said, “We are working with the government and people of

Pakistan.”

He said it was the time to help both the countries to enjoy the

benefits of each others’ economic growth.