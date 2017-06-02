ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): British High Commissioner, Thomas Drew
Friday called on National Security Adviser, Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Janjua
and discussed prevailing security situation in the region
with special reference to security in Afghanistan and status of
Pakistan-India ties.
Talking to the high commissioner, the adviser said Pakistan
wants peace and stability in Afghanistan and ready to support all
efforts towards this end.
Both sides condemned and expressed condolence on recent bomb
attack in Kabul.
British High Commissioner meets Nasser Janjua
ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): British High Commissioner, Thomas Drew