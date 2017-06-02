British High Commissioner meets Nasser Janjua

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): British High Commissioner, Thomas Drew

Friday called on National Security Adviser, Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Janjua

and discussed prevailing security situation in the region

with special reference to security in Afghanistan and status of

Pakistan-India ties.

Talking to the high commissioner, the adviser said Pakistan

wants peace and stability in Afghanistan and ready to support all

efforts towards this end.

Both sides condemned and expressed condolence on recent bomb

attack in Kabul.