British High Commissioner calls on Imran Khan, congratulates on success

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP):The High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Pakistan Thomas Drew Wednesday called on Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf at his residence in Banigala and congratulated him on the success of his party in the elections.

Following the success of PTI in the general elections, envoys of friendly countries have been calling on him and extending greetings on behalf of their respective governments. So far the Ambassadors of Afghanistan, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE have called on the Chairman PTI. Meanwhile the world leaders that telephoned him include President of Maldives, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India.

Imran Khan’s victory address in which he briefly spell out his vision for strong bilateral relations with all countries was positively viewed by the world capitals.