British High Commissioner calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Aug 3 (APP): British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.
Matters of mutual interest and regional security were
discussed in the meeting, an ISPR statement said.
The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.
