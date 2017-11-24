British High Commissioner Called on Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal here on Friday called upon the British investors to take maximum benefits

from the opportunities being created in Pakistan after the success of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He stated this while talking to British High Commissioner Thomas Drew, who called on the minister and discussed matters of mutual interest, a press release said.

Both sides agreed for further strengthening of bilateral economic and security relations as

relations between the two countries were based on mutual respect.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan intend to further promote bilateral relations with United Kingdom (UK) in other areas of mutual cooperation, including higher education.