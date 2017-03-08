British HC, NSA discuss regional security situation

ISLAMABAD, March 8 (APP): British High Commissioner to Pakistan

Thomas Drew Wednesday called on National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt Gen ® Nasser Khan Janjua and exchanged views on a range of issues concerning bilateral relations and regional security situation.

Pakistan and Afghanistan bilateral relations also came under

discussion, a press release said.

Thomas underlined UK’s determination to strengthen bilateral

relations with Pakistan.

On Pakistan and Afghanistan relations, Thomas hoped that the

two neighbouring countries would take steps to find a way out of their existing difficulties.

The NSA appreciated the positive feelings in UK about relations with Pakistan.

On regional issues, the adviser expressed concern over the

recent spate of violence in Pakistan and Afghanistan, which had negatively affected bilateral relations between the two brotherly neighbours.

He stressed that despite all these difficulties,

Pakistan had not lost its hope and vision of a shared and prosperous

future with Afghanistan.

To realize this vision, he underlined the need for Afghan side

to play a positive and proactive role for achieving political reconciliation in Afghanistan and to sit together with Pakistan on all issues of bilateral concern.

Both agreed to work collectively to improve bilateral

relationship between UK and Pakistan and to help ease tensions in Pak Afghan relations.