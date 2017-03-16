British HC applauds Shehbaz Sharif for holding PSL final

LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP): British High Commissioner (HC) in

Pakistan, Drew Thomas on Thursday called on Punjab Chief

Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him for

holding PSL final successfully in Lahore.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, advancement

of Pak-Britain relations and collaboration in various fields were discussed.

British High Commissioner while congratulating the CM Punjab

for holding PSL final successfully, said that credit of organizing

final match in peaceful environment in Lahore went to exceptional

abilities of Shehbaz Sharif. Also the public had depicted

disciplined attitude and enthusiasm during the match, he said.

Drew Thomas said, “Praiseworthy endeavours of the Chief Minister

to raise the expectations for everyday comforts of the general

population of Punjab is yielding great outcomes as they have

found a way to enhance wellbeing, education, expertise, advancement

and social sector. We will proceed with support in these segments

with the government.”

Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif while talking at this

occasion said that successful final match in such serene condition

in Lahore was rampant victory of Pakistan and annihilation of the

foes of peace which had likewise raised Pakistani’s enthusiastic

spirit.

He said that Pakistanis’ sacrifices in war were undying and

every one of them were standing together to tackle the scourge

of terrorism.

The CM added that England and Pakistan had cordial relations

with special focus on development and prosperity and participation

of United Kingdom to enhance the fields of education, wellbeing

and expertise were exceptionally respected. “Pakistan gives unique significance to PAK-UK relations,” he added.