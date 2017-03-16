LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP): British High Commissioner (HC) in
Pakistan, Drew Thomas on Thursday called on Punjab Chief
Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him for
holding PSL final successfully in Lahore.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, advancement
of Pak-Britain relations and collaboration in various fields were discussed.
British High Commissioner while congratulating the CM Punjab
for holding PSL final successfully, said that credit of organizing
final match in peaceful environment in Lahore went to exceptional
abilities of Shehbaz Sharif. Also the public had depicted
disciplined attitude and enthusiasm during the match, he said.
Drew Thomas said, “Praiseworthy endeavours of the Chief Minister
to raise the expectations for everyday comforts of the general
population of Punjab is yielding great outcomes as they have
found a way to enhance wellbeing, education, expertise, advancement
and social sector. We will proceed with support in these segments
with the government.”
Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif while talking at this
occasion said that successful final match in such serene condition
in Lahore was rampant victory of Pakistan and annihilation of the
foes of peace which had likewise raised Pakistani’s enthusiastic
spirit.
He said that Pakistanis’ sacrifices in war were undying and
every one of them were standing together to tackle the scourge
of terrorism.
The CM added that England and Pakistan had cordial relations
with special focus on development and prosperity and participation
of United Kingdom to enhance the fields of education, wellbeing
and expertise were exceptionally respected. “Pakistan gives unique significance to PAK-UK relations,” he added.
British HC applauds Shehbaz Sharif for holding PSL final
LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP): British High Commissioner (HC) in