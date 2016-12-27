British experts arrive in Lahore to conduct sports fitness course

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP): Two British sports fitness experts, Beverley

Margaret and Bryan Steel, on Tuesday reached here to conduct the ‘Train the Trainers’ programme under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab from tomorrow (Wednesday).

They will impart training to local coaches and trainers. It’s pertinent to mention here that the 3-day programme is being organised on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman to polish the skills of local coaches and trainers.