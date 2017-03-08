British envoy calls on National Security Adviser

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP): The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew here on Wednesday called on National Security Adviser, Lt. Gen ® Nasser Khan Janjua.

They discussed bilateral issues and regional security situation.

Pakistan and Afghanistan bilateral relations also came under

discussion in the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Thomas underlined UK’s determination to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

On Pakistan and Afghanistan relations, Mr. Thomas hoped that the two

neighboring countries would take steps to find a way out of their existing difficulties.

National Security Adviser appreciated the positive feelings in UK about relations with Pakistan.

On regional issues, the Adviser expressed concern over the recent spate of violence in Pakistan and Afghanistan, which had negatively affected bilateral relations between the two brotherly neighbours.

The Adviser stressed that despite all these difficulties, Pakistan had not lost its hope and vision of a shared and prosperous future with Afghanistan.

To realize this vision, he underlined the need for Afghan side

to play a positive and proactive role for achieving political reconciliation in Afghanistan and to sit together with Pakistan on all issues of bilateral concern.

Both the sides were agreed to work collectively to improve

existing bilateral relationship and help ease tensions in Pak Afghan relations.