British Council launches `Creative Cities in Pakistan’ exhibition in London

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): British Council launched an
exhibition called `Creative Cities in Pakistan’ on April 4, which
focusses on five cities with thriving creative communities, that
were rich in arts and crafts, as well as history and culture.
Taking place at the British Council Spring Garden office
London, the exhibition will run until May 26, a press release
received here from London said.
The exhibition was based on the Creative Cities in Pakistan
research report which attempts to identify programmes that would
help these `creative cities’ to become thriving economies.
It includes cultural and traditional artefacts from Multan,
Peshawar, Gilgit/Hunza, Quetta and Hyderabad such as carpets,
instruments, jewellery, shoes, music, film and television clips
and more.
The launch event was hosted by Christopher Rodrigues, British
Council Chair while it was also attended by the dignitaries at the
ceremony included, Kamran Lashari, Director General of the Lahore
Walled City Project, Rosemary Hilhorst, Country Director British
Council Pakistan and Rachel Harris, Creative Producer, Festival
Development at the Southbank Centre, Pakistan Deputy High
Commissioner to the UK, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri and Political
Secretary Dr Hassan Rabbani.
Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, Zahid Hafeez
Chaudhri quoted that the government and the creative sector in
Pakistan were increasingly recognising the importance of the
creative economy as a generator of jobs, wealth and cultural
engagement.
As result, he said these industries now form an integral part
of Pakistan’s current economic revival. The growth in arts and
cultural sector also provides excellent opportunities for the youth
of the country in terms of employment, skills and avenues for
entrepreneurship.
“We believe that the exhibition and the report will not only
show the richness and diversity of the Pakistan’s creative
industries but also shed light on the immense opportunities
presented by this sector” he added.
Kamran Lashari, Director General of the Lahore Walled City
Project said this was a very good initiative undertaken by the
British Council in projecting Pakistan’s culture in the UK.
“We need to improve the livelihood of local artisans by
enhancing their skills and arranging a network of support systems,
which can make their traditional skills sustainable.”
Rosemary Hilhorst, Country Director, British Council in
Pakistan said, “I believed said that the arts and cultural
sector not only has the potential to contribute in solving
Pakistan’s social and economic challenges, it also presents itself
as an opportunity to help improve its international image”.
The report was a starting point for the British Council to
connect institutions and individuals from the UK and Pakistan to co-
create cultural sustainability for the citizens and local creative
communities of these cities through timely interventions and
programmes.
The Creative Cities in Pakistan research report deliberately
moved beyond the major metropolises in Pakistan (Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore) to identify five second tier cities.
Often overlooked, these five cities have rich historical,
traditional and cultural roots – but traditional crafts and art
forms were increasingly not seen as a viable option to provide
sustainable income stream as a result traditional skills were at
risk.
Creative Cities in Pakistan explores various interventions and
programmes and their implementation which could benefit these
cities.
The interventions and programmes recommended in the report
would give opportunities to local artisans to receive the support
and recognition they require to continue working arts and cultural
sector.