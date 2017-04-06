British Council launches `Creative Cities in Pakistan’ exhibition in London

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): British Council launched an

exhibition called `Creative Cities in Pakistan’ on April 4, which

focusses on five cities with thriving creative communities, that

were rich in arts and crafts, as well as history and culture.

Taking place at the British Council Spring Garden office

London, the exhibition will run until May 26, a press release

received here from London said.

The exhibition was based on the Creative Cities in Pakistan

research report which attempts to identify programmes that would

help these `creative cities’ to become thriving economies.

It includes cultural and traditional artefacts from Multan,

Peshawar, Gilgit/Hunza, Quetta and Hyderabad such as carpets,

instruments, jewellery, shoes, music, film and television clips

and more.

The launch event was hosted by Christopher Rodrigues, British

Council Chair while it was also attended by the dignitaries at the

ceremony included, Kamran Lashari, Director General of the Lahore

Walled City Project, Rosemary Hilhorst, Country Director British

Council Pakistan and Rachel Harris, Creative Producer, Festival

Development at the Southbank Centre, Pakistan Deputy High

Commissioner to the UK, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri and Political

Secretary Dr Hassan Rabbani.

Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, Zahid Hafeez

Chaudhri quoted that the government and the creative sector in

Pakistan were increasingly recognising the importance of the

creative economy as a generator of jobs, wealth and cultural

engagement.

As result, he said these industries now form an integral part

of Pakistan’s current economic revival. The growth in arts and

cultural sector also provides excellent opportunities for the youth

of the country in terms of employment, skills and avenues for

entrepreneurship.

“We believe that the exhibition and the report will not only

show the richness and diversity of the Pakistan’s creative

industries but also shed light on the immense opportunities

presented by this sector” he added.

Kamran Lashari, Director General of the Lahore Walled City

Project said this was a very good initiative undertaken by the

British Council in projecting Pakistan’s culture in the UK.

“We need to improve the livelihood of local artisans by

enhancing their skills and arranging a network of support systems,

which can make their traditional skills sustainable.”

Rosemary Hilhorst, Country Director, British Council in

Pakistan said, “I believed said that the arts and cultural

sector not only has the potential to contribute in solving

Pakistan’s social and economic challenges, it also presents itself

as an opportunity to help improve its international image”.

The report was a starting point for the British Council to

connect institutions and individuals from the UK and Pakistan to co-

create cultural sustainability for the citizens and local creative

communities of these cities through timely interventions and

programmes.

The Creative Cities in Pakistan research report deliberately

moved beyond the major metropolises in Pakistan (Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore) to identify five second tier cities.

Often overlooked, these five cities have rich historical,

traditional and cultural roots – but traditional crafts and art

forms were increasingly not seen as a viable option to provide

sustainable income stream as a result traditional skills were at

risk.

Creative Cities in Pakistan explores various interventions and

programmes and their implementation which could benefit these

cities.

The interventions and programmes recommended in the report

would give opportunities to local artisans to receive the support

and recognition they require to continue working arts and cultural

sector.