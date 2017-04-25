British Council, HEC jointly develop programmes for improving institutional capacity in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): The British Council in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) will search avenues to develop joint programmes for improving institutional capacity of the education sector in Pakistan.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of a seminar organized in this

connection, Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said, “Universities are integral part of research and key to innovations and advancements.”

He said the role of universities had changed as these institution had

been converted from traditional education to research based centers, said press release issued here.

The universities made it possible for countries to join the global

knowledge society and compete in sophisticated knowledge economies, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said “Universities can not work in isolation and need to

develop partnerships-both domestic and international levels in order to produce research which is relevant, necessary and needed.”

The seminar aimed at opportunities to leverage international research and education programmes to help advance the quality of higher education. It also develop strong partnerships of ‘policy learning’, in which both UK and Pakistan stakeholders co-develop solutions suited to Pakistan’s context.

The conference brought together academia and decision makers from the UK and Pakistan including federal and provincial ministers, industry partners and employers, private, public and non-profit sectors to discuss the core education challenges of Pakistan, and possible collaborative solutions that can be developed, particularly by the growing information technology sector, to help address these challenges.

Chairman of Higher Education Commission, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed commending the efforts of HEC and the British Council said that HEC was committed to promote socio-economic development of Pakistan through the capacity building of Higher Education institutes in Pakistan.

He added, “HEC is committed to utilizing international expertise in facilitating educational programmes that meet the needs of the youth of Pakistan and by supporting linkages between institutions and industry for research and development.”

Country Director, British Council Pakistan, Ms Rosemary Hilhorst, said, “We are glad that today we have partners at this event from both Pakistan and the UK. I hope that this event will provide us with the opportunity to strengthen existing ties, identify new collaborations and develop networks that will allow for future projects and promote

international strategic transnational education partnerships between the two countries.”

In the closing remarks, the Minister for Education, Baligh ur Rehman said, “Higher education institutions have major impact nationally.

He said “The universities create talent, build capacity and drive economic growth. They generate not only individual success but also broader economic growth.”