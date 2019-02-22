British Council announces 12 Pakistanis for UK Alumni Award

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):The British Council on Friday has announced as many as 12 finalists for the Study UK Alumni Awards 2019 in Pakistan.

These 12 finalists were selected from more than 1,200 applicants from around the world, for their outstanding achievements as business professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders, and for their important contribution to strengthening collaborative ties between the UK and Pakistan.

The three award winners will be announced online/at a ceremony on 1st March 2019, a press release said.