British Chevening Scholarship awarded to 63 Pakistani scholars

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): The United Kingdom (UK) is sending 63

Pakistani scholars to study a one-year master’s programme, funded by

the UK government’s prestigious Chevening Programme.

A number of the selected scholars were presented certificates,

ahead of their departure to the UK, by Acting British High Commissioner

Richard Crowder here at a reception on Wednesday, said a press release.

The reception was well attended by Chevening alumni, British High

Commission and UK Aid officials, and members of the Chevening Alumni Association of Pakistan.

The scholars come from all parts of the country, and will be

studying a diverse range of subjects, including Governance & Democracy, Communication and Journalism, Gender Studies, Social Development, Public Administration, Law and Human Rights, Finance and Economics, Security

and Counter Terrorism among others, at the top universities in the UK.

This year, one scholar from Pakistan has also been selected for

The Oxford Center of Islamic Studies (OCIS) Fellowship to undertake a six-month period of independent study and research at the Oxford Center

of Islamic Studies, focusing on the culture and civilisation of Islam

and all aspects of contemporary Muslim societies in the global context.

While presenting the certificates, Acting British High Commissioner

Richard Crowder said: “I congratulate the selected scholars on this fantastic achievement. 2017 marks the 70th Anniversary of UK-Pakistan relations and the Chevening Scholarship Programme is an important part

of our strong relationship with Pakistan.”

Both the UK and Pakistan, he said, benefitted from the sharing of ideas and learning that resulted from the Chevening Scholarship

Programme.

“This is an opportunity for scholars to gain knowledge from the world’s most renowned universities in the UK and experience a dynamic, vibrant and multicultural society.

“I urge our scholars to explore and make the best use of their time

in the UK, and experience UK’s culture, heritage, landscape and people.

“The new experiences and knowledge will help them make a difference

to Pakistan’s future,” he added.

One of the selected scholars Mrs Shaista Nadeem, Superintendent

Police Investigation Lahore, said: “I feel honoured to be selected for

the Chevening Scholarship 2017-2018. I am looking forward to a year

of learning and networking and to apply my knowledge in Pakistan on my return”.

Since 1983, the Chevening Programme has sent over 1,400 scholars

to study in the UK. Visit http://chevening.org/pakistan for detailed information on how to apply for Chevening scholarships for academic

year 2018/2019. The application window for Chevening is open until 7 November, 2017 to receive applications for academic year 2018/2019.