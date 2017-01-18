British American tobacco delegation meets Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): An eight member global team of
British American Tobacco (BAT) led by Jack Bowles, Director Asia
Pacific Region called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar
here Wednesday and discussed issues relating to tobacco industry in
Pakistan.
The Finance Minister said that the government firmly believed
that no economy could grow without the participation of the business
community.
After achieving macro economic stability, he said, the
government was more focused on economic growth.
He further said that government was extending maximum
facilitation to private sector to enable it to play its due role in
increasing economic opportunities for the people.
He said that government had taken a number of steps to curb
the production and smuggling of illicit tobacco products and would
continue to pursue this course.
He directed the Federal Board of Revenue to keep close liaison
with the industry in this regard
Director of the British American Tobacco briefed the minister
about his company’s business in Pakistan and around the globe.
The British American Tobacco (BAT) team thanked the Finance
Minister for the measures taken by the government to curb illicit
trade of tobacco products in the country.
This would facilitate legal and quality tobacco business as
well as ensure proper taxation of such businesses
The meeting was attended by the Special Assistant of the Prime
Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan, Chairman FBR and senior officials of
the Ministry of Finance and FBR.
