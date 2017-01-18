British American tobacco delegation meets Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): An eight member global team of

British American Tobacco (BAT) led by Jack Bowles, Director Asia

Pacific Region called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

here Wednesday and discussed issues relating to tobacco industry in

Pakistan.

The Finance Minister said that the government firmly believed

that no economy could grow without the participation of the business

community.

After achieving macro economic stability, he said, the

government was more focused on economic growth.

He further said that government was extending maximum

facilitation to private sector to enable it to play its due role in

increasing economic opportunities for the people.

He said that government had taken a number of steps to curb

the production and smuggling of illicit tobacco products and would

continue to pursue this course.

He directed the Federal Board of Revenue to keep close liaison

with the industry in this regard

Director of the British American Tobacco briefed the minister

about his company’s business in Pakistan and around the globe.

The British American Tobacco (BAT) team thanked the Finance

Minister for the measures taken by the government to curb illicit

trade of tobacco products in the country.

This would facilitate legal and quality tobacco business as

well as ensure proper taxation of such businesses

The meeting was attended by the Special Assistant of the Prime

Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan, Chairman FBR and senior officials of

the Ministry of Finance and FBR.