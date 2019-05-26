ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has said that the resumption of British Airways (BA) in Pakistan would help boost inbound tourism in the country recounting his government’s achievement on socio-economic front.

The inflow of foreign tourist would surely increase in the country due to the entrance of United Kingdom’s second largest airline (BA) in Pakistan as it reflects improved security situation of the country, Zulfikar Bukhari, who also holds the portfolio of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development said Sunday.

The airways would help Pakistan in its integration with rest of the world especially, establishing viable travel links with North America and Europe, he told APP here.

The comeback of British Airways after almost a decade would also portray the positive and soft image of Pakistan across the globe, he said and added that the country was known in world for its lush green meadows, beautiful lakes, world’s highest peaks, unique cultural and religious heritage.

Zulfikar said the resumption of global aviation player inculcated the sense of security among the leading companies and tourists across the globe.

Describing the British Airways a prestigious service, Zulfikar Bukhari said, the company was agreed to start their operations in the country after the government met their security concerns.

“Surely, this is another achievement that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has in its cap as it shows the foreign investors now look the country as viable market,” the chairman remarked and hoped that the resumption of British flag-carrier’s operation to Pakistan would intrigue rest of the world to revisit their business policies for the country.

The global aviation service (BA) will be given a warm welcome on its successful landing at Islamabad International Airport on June 03 around 09:30 am, he said while congratulating the various stakeholders who had played key role for bringing the British Airways back after a long pause.

The jubilant chairman also disclosed that he was inclined to take its first flight entering the country’s airspace next week.

Earlier, the government has taken several initiatives to entice the tourists from across the world ranging from e-visa facility to abolishment of No Objection Certificate for foreign tourists.