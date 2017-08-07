Brisk preparations afoot to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

LAHORE, Aug 07 (APP): Brisk preparations were under way to

accord a tumultuous welcome to former Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif on his scheduled return to his hometown on Aug 11

(Friday).

A large number of banners to show solidarity with Nawaz

Sharif have been placed across the city ahead of his arrival.

Workers,supporters,and sympathizers were actively engaged in

giving final touches to extend a rousing welcome to Nawaz

Sharif on his arrival in Lahore.

Emotionally-charged PML-N workers were busy setting up

welcome camps along the G T Road.

According to party sources, former premier will leave

Islamabad on August 9 (Wednesday) for Lahore. On the way to

Lahore, Nawaz Sharif will hold meetings and rallies at

different stopovers.

A huge number of PML-N workers leaders and workers will

welcome Nawaz Sharif at Babu Sabu Interchange and take him to

Darbar Data Ganj Bukhsh in the shape of a procession where he

will address a rally in front of the shrine.

PNL-N Lahore President Pervaiz Malik MNA who

is also heading a committee for making arrangements for Nawaz

Sharif’s welcome, said all was set to accord former prime

minister a hero’s welcome to Lahore. He said Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz was the largest political party of the country

and its leadership believed in serving masses selflessly.

Meanwhile, city police finalized foolproof

security plan for the arrival of the former prime minister.

DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf informed this scribe that

over 7500 police personnel would be deployed on the route of

Nawaz Sharif’s motorcade.

Chief Traffic Officer,Lahore, Rai Aijaz said 2000 traffic

wardens would be deputed along Nawaz Sharif’s motorcade route to

ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid any inconvenience.