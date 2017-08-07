Brisk preparations afoot to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

LAHORE, Aug 07 (APP): Brisk preparations were under way to
accord a tumultuous welcome to former Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif on his scheduled return to his hometown on Aug 11
(Friday).
A large number of banners to show solidarity with Nawaz
Sharif have been placed across the city ahead of his arrival.
Workers,supporters,and sympathizers were actively engaged in
giving final touches to extend a rousing welcome to Nawaz
Sharif on his arrival in Lahore.
Emotionally-charged PML-N workers were busy setting up
welcome camps along the G T Road.
According to party sources, former premier will leave
Islamabad on August 9 (Wednesday) for Lahore. On the way to
Lahore, Nawaz Sharif will hold meetings and rallies at
different stopovers.
A huge number of PML-N workers leaders and workers will
welcome Nawaz Sharif at Babu Sabu Interchange and take him to
Darbar Data Ganj Bukhsh in the shape of a procession where he
will address a rally in front of the shrine.
PNL-N Lahore President Pervaiz Malik MNA who
is also heading a committee for making arrangements for Nawaz
Sharif’s welcome, said all was set to accord former prime
minister a hero’s welcome to Lahore. He said Pakistan Muslim
League-Nawaz was the largest political party of the country
and its leadership believed in serving masses selflessly.
Meanwhile, city police finalized foolproof
security plan for the arrival of the former prime minister.
DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf informed this scribe that
over 7500 police personnel would be deployed on the route of
Nawaz Sharif’s motorcade.
Chief Traffic Officer,Lahore, Rai Aijaz said 2000 traffic
wardens would be deputed along Nawaz Sharif’s motorcade route to
ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid any inconvenience.
