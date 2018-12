LAHORE, Dec 17 (APP):Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said bringing youngsters to the ground is one of the biggest tasks for parents, teachers and sports organisers in the present-day life.

“Our young generation has confined to their rooms due to growing use of mobile and internet etc. Playing any game regularly is as important as education,” he said this while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of veteran cricket match played at Kasur Sports Complex on Sunday.