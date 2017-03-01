Bringing FATA into mainstream a historic decision: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Mar 1 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam on Wednesday said that brining Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) into mainstream is a historic decision of the Prime Minister and evident of his affection with Pakhtuns.

Addressing Pakhtuns’ Community in event organized by Pakhtun Welfare Organisation in Lahore, he said PML N leader Nawaz Sharif is the first leader who desired to bring FATA into mainstream and ordered FATA reforms for the purpose.

He greeted FATA people in advance on reforms being introduced by the federal government and said that the rights of Pakhtuns would be protected in every nook and corner of the country and world as well.

Amir Muqam said that the concerns of Pakhtuns regarding Punjab were also addressed in a meeting with the Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, adding that no discrimination would be allowed against Pakhtuns’ community.

He said PML N leader Nawaz Sharif has put the country on path of development and prosperity by pragmatic measures and best policies.