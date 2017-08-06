Bright future linked to supermacy of constitition, stability of democracy: CM

LAHORE, Aug 6 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif has said that Senate is an important institution for effective legislation, stability of democracy and protection of public rights.

In his message issued here on Sunday in connection with

the 45th Foundation Day of the Parliament, he said that Senate

has played an active role in securing the priviligies of federation

and its units.

He said that the house has played a significant role not

just in furnishing individuals with their essential rights yet

additionally in the constitutional and democratic process as

well.

Senate strengthens state institutions to such an extent

that they could provide best services to the public automatically,

he added.

The Chief Minister said that political forces would have

to be resilient for establishing high democratic traditions

for the political and social development.

“Fate of the nation is connected to the supremacy of

constitution and stability of democracy and we need to work

for national interests disregarding personal interests for

the bright future of democracy”, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that all political parties have to

make a commitment to struggle together for the firmness of

democracy.

Observance of this day is aimed at creating the awareness

among masses to acknowledge the supremacy of Senate and its

high powers wholeheartedly, he added.