Bridge Tournament begins on December 23

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):The Quaid-e-Azam Day Bridge Tournament will kick off here at the Islamabad Club from December 23.

The three-day event will feature players from all over the country. Some of the formidable teams from Karachi and Lahore are also expected to participate in the mega event, said a press release here.

The pair’s event will be held on the first day while the team event will be played on the remaining two-days.

The highly rated local teams including J.K team, Hold’em, Sabres and Bubble are all set for a tough fight in the tournament. The event has been sponsored by Punjab Oil Mills Limited.