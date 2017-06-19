BRICS FMs support Afghan-lead, Afghan-owned national reconciliation

BEIJING, June 19 (APP): The meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign
Affairs on Monday reaffirmed their support to the process of “Afghan-led
and Afghan-owned” national reconciliation, the ongoing international
efforts in support of achieving practical results in that regard,
combating terrorism and drug-threat, and support the national
reconstruction efforts.
The ministers of BRICS countries, including Brazil, Russian
Federation, India, China and South Africa, in a two-day meeting
concluded here supported the efforts of the Afghan National Defence
and Security Forces in fighting against terrorist organizations.
The ministers agreed to enhance coordination and cooperation
among BRICS on international and regional issues, safeguard justice
at the United Nations and other international fora.
They supported political and diplomatic solution of conflicts,
such as Libya and the Korean Peninsula, and promote preventive
diplomacy in a consensus-based manner.
They condemned unilateral military intervention or economic
sanctions in violation of international law and universally
recognized norms of international relations.
The ministers reiterated that the only lasting solution to
the Syria crisis was an inclusive “Syrian-led, Syrian-owned”
political process, which safeguard the state sovereignty,
independence and territorial integrity of Syria, in pursuance of
the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254(2015).
The ministers strongly supported the Geneva peace talks and
the Astana process, and welcome the creation of the de-escalation
areas in Syria.
They opposed the use of chemical weapons by anyone, for any
purpose and under any circumstance.
The ministers reiterated the need for a just, lasting and
comprehensive settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in
order to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East on the basis
of relevant United Nations resolutions, the Madrid Principles, the
Arab Peace Initiative and previous agreements between the parties
through negotiations with a view to create an independent, viable, territorially contiguous Palestinian State living side by side
in peace and security with Israel.
They deplored the continued terrorist attacks, including in
some BRICS countries and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever.
They reaffirmed solidarity and resolve in the fight against
terrorism, call upon the international community to establish a
genuinely broad international counter-terrorism coalition and
support the United Nations’ central coordinating role in the
international counter-terrorism cooperation.
They recalled the responsibility of all states to prevent
financing of terrorist networks and terrorist actions from their territories.
The ministers highly value the 2nd BRICS Counter-Terrorism
Working Group Meeting held in Beijing on May 18. They called upon an expedited adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN General Assembly.
BRICS FMs support Afghan-lead, Afghan-owned national reconciliation
BEIJING, June 19 (APP): The meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign