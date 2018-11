ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP):In line with the spirit of article 38 (f) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the SECP has enforced the Shariah Governance Regulations 2018.

The jurisdiction of these regulations is the corporate sector, Shariah-compliant corporate sector, Islamic capital markets, Shariah-compliant securities, Islamic financial institutions, explicit the notification issued on November 2, 2018, said a statement issued by SECP here on Monday.