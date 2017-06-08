LAHORE, June 8 (APP): Ambassador of Brazil in Pakistan
Mr Claudio Raja Gabaglia Lins called on Chief Minister
Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Thursday and discussed matters of
mutual interest, bilateral ties and promotion of cooperation
in various sectors.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said
economic cooperation existed between Pakistan and Brazil but
it should be enhanced further and steps should be taken for
the promotion of trade between both the countries.
He said bilateral cooperation could be promoted in
various sectors, including sports, tools, agriculture,
textile and livestock.
He said there was great room for investment in the
energy sector in Pakistan. He added that Punjab had very
favourable environment for investment and every possible
facility was being provided to local and foreign investors.
Shehbaz Sharif said there were vast opportunities of
investment in livestock, agriculture, energy, textile and
other sectors in Punjab and added that Brazilian investors
could benefit from these opportunities.
The Brazilian ambassador stressed upon promotion of trade
between Pakistan and Brazil and said his government wanted
promotion of cooperation with the Punjab government in different
sectors.
Brazilian envoy calls on CM
LAHORE, June 8 (APP): Ambassador of Brazil in Pakistan