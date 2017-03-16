Brazilian Delegation calls on Syed Tariq Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, March 16 (APP): A Brazilian Government delegation led by the Under-Secretary General for Asia Pacific, Ary Quintella called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi here Thursday.

The delegation is visiting Pakistan for the 4th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations.

The SAPM underscored the importance attached by Pakistan to its relations with Brazil while underlining the need for boosting economic and trade linkages between the two countries.

He also highlighted the important gains made by Pakistan in fighting terrorists and in achieving macroeconomic stability, which has laid the basis for sustained economic growth.The SAPM invited the Brazilian delegation to take note of the remarkable economic turn-around in the country, which had opened up investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The SAPM apprised the visiting delegation of Government’s efforts for peace and security in South Asia, including continued outreach to Afghanistan and India.

He also referred to the grave human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir that have highlighted the urgency of promoting a peaceful resolution of the long-standing issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The SAPM thanked Brazil for its principled position regarding membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).