Brazilian Ambassador to visit SCCI on 19th

SIALKOT, Mar 17 (APP)::Ambassador of Brazil in Pakistan Claudio Raja Gabaglia Lins will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday, Mar 19, 2018.
SCCI Vice President Abid Ahmed Khawaja told the media that the Brazilian Ambassador would discuss in detail matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during the meeting, schedule to be held at
SCCI here.

