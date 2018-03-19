Brazil envoy vows to enhance mutual trade ties

SIALKOT, Mar 19 (APP):Barzil Ambassador to Pakistan, Claudio Raja Gabaglia Lins vowed to make all out sincere efforts to boost mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Brazil.

He stated this during an important meeting with Sialkot business community held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here Monday.

SCCI President Zahid Latif malik, Senior Vice President (SVP) Abdul Waheed and Vice President (VP) Abid Ahmed Khawaja presided over the meeting.

The Brazilian Ambassador said that Brazil would soon establish the direly needed “Pak-Brazil Business Forum” to develop Face-to-Face business contacts and boost the mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Brazil.

He said that all the stakeholders from both sides would be putting together in this forum.

The envoy said that there was a dire need to establish “Pak-Brazil Business Forum”, saying the Forum would start formal functioning in Islamabad at the end of April 2018.

He sought positive suggestion from SCCI, in this regard.

Earlier, SCCI President Zahid Latif Malik accorded a warm welcome to the visiting diplomat.

He lauded the efforts to enhance bilateral trade and investment, and said that the same could be conveniently enhanced by facilitating frequent interactions of private sectors through single country exhibitions, exchange of trade delegations and one-to-one meetings of businessmen from both sides.

He emphasized that Sialkot exporters have great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets including France by exporting their world class traditional and non-traditional export products.

The meeting was told that the total trade volume between the two countries is around US $660 Million with balance of trade in favour of Brazil at US $ 605 Million.

The present trade volume is not reflective of the mutual friendly relations and potential available in the two countries.

They said that there were immense possibilities and huge potential of joint ventures and cooperation

in various feasible sectors, which might be exploited optimally to improve bilateral trade.

Ambassador of Brazil to Pakistan, Claudio Raja Gabaglia Lins also thanked the people of Sialkot for their warm hospitality and appreciated the exceptional projects of Sialkot Business Community including Sialkot International Airport and AIRSIAL.

Earlier, the Brazilian Ambassador also visited the several leading industrial units in Sialkot, amid tight security.

He witnessed the international standard craftsmanship of Sialkot based artisans and said that Sialkot exporters had a great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets of Brazil by exporting their world class traditional and non-traditional export products.

He also highly hailed the unique export culture of Sialkot.