Boxing federation condoles death of Lt Col Tariq

LAHORE, Feb 2 (APP): President, Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), Muhammad Khalid Mahmood and the entire Boxing Family of Pakistan is deeply grieved on the sad demise of Lt Col Muhammad Tariq Mumshad Bodla, Officer Incharge Army Volleyball, Taekwondo, Weightlifting and Squash Teams who died due to a heart attack on Thursday.

“May Allah Almighty in His Infinite mercy shower His blessings

and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength &

courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss”,

said Lt Col Muhammad Nasir Ejaz, Secretary PBF here.

Late Tariq would always be remembered for his contributions to sport in Pakistan and as a good human being, he added.

The President PBF and all the Boxing Family Members of Pakistan expressed their grief and sorrow to the bereaved family and prayed

to Allah Almighty for the boon of the departed soul.