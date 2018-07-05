Boxers likely to train in Iran for Asian Games

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP):Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is likely to send boxers for training to Iran this month to prepare for the Asian Games to take place in Jakarta from August 18 to September 2.

Talking to APP, PBF Secretary, Lt. Col. (R) Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung said currently boxers training camp is underway here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

“A total of 18 male and 6 female boxers are participating in the camp who are being trained by coaches Arshad Hussain, Ali Bux and Ramzan,” he said.

He said we are planning a tour to Iran from July 21 to August 8 in order to train the boxers for the Games.