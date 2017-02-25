Boxer Muhammad Ali’s son detained by US immigration at Florida airport

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (APP): Muhammad Ali Jr., son of the late

legendary boxer, was reportedly detained for several hours by

US immigration officials at a Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, according to reports in American news media.

According to a report by the Courier-Journal, Ali and his

mother Khalilah Camacho-Ali were arriving at the airport from

a Black History Month event in Jamaica on Feb. 7 when they were

pulled aside and asked if they were Muslim.

Ali’s lawyer Chris Mancini told the Courier-Journal that

while Mrs. Camacho-Ali was let go, her son was questioned

for almost two hours about his origin, where he was born and

his religion.

Muhammad Ali jr, 44, is a Muslim born in Philadelphia and

holds a U.S. passport.

“To the Ali family, it’s crystal clear that this is directly

linked to (President Donald) Trump’s efforts to ban Muslims from

the United States,” Mancini said, referring to the president’s

executive order banning citizens from seven Muslim-majority

countries from entering the U.S.

The order was put on hold by a federal judge on Feb. 3.

Mrs. Camacho-Ali and Ali Jr. live 20 minutes from the airport

in Florida. According to the report, the family contacted a

lawyer the day after the incident.